Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $32.56. 878,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,527. Appian has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $70.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

