Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

AQST traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 262,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,934. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

