Aragon Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.14 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00013440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $96.14 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Aragon
Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
