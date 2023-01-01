Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 19.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

