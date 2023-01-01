Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.88 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $40.88 million and $1.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004970 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,132,772 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

