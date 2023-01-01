Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40.69 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $40.69 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004306 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004847 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,129,314 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

