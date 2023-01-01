Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 19, 2022, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 16 fast food concepts and catering operations.

