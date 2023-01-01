AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

