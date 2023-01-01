Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

