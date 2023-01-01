Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,300 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,572 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,077,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,512 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

