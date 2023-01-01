Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $335,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

