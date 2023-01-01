Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.19 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $86.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $10.74 or 0.00064896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007588 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

