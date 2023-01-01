Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23.

