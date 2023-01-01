Axie Infinity Price Hits $6.33 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $634.12 million and $50.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00038085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037408 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00227266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.99148539 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $31,519,928.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

