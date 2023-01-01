B. Riley Boosts PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $12.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $375.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

