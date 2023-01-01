Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.41 on Friday, hitting 6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,146. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 3.82 and a 52-week high of 18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.38.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of 22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

