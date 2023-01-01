Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 669,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.