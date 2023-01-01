Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $16.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.