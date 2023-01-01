Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.