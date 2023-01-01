Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 1,263 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.63. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

