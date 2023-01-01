Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 361.5% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

NYSE MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

