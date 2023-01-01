Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 23,454 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

