Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

