Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 6,486 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $167.91.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

