Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

