Beach Point Capital Management LP Invests $12.63 Million in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,000. AGNC Investment comprises 4.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.