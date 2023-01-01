Beach Point Capital Management LP Sells 3,818,959 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,818,959 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital comprises 1.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 5.81% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 628.35, a current ratio of 628.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.56%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.62%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

