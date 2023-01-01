Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.23 and its 200-day moving average is $242.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.