Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.75 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.21 or 0.07238376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00065617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00056905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007711 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.