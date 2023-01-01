BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Downgraded by Singular Research

Singular Research lowered shares of BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $1.08 to $0.81 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
BIGG Digital Assets Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:BBKCF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. BIGG Digital Assets has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
About BIGG Digital Assets
BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.
