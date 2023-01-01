Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Binovi Technologies Stock Performance

BNVIF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Binovi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Binovi Technologies

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops, manufactures, and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

