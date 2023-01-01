Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BIO stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.49. 120,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,714. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $762.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

