BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,078. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,779 shares of company stock worth $2,165,239. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 160.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 40.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 609,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 175,172 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 42.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 350,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

