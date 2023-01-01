Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 3rd

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.78. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,860,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

