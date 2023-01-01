BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.99 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $16,574.05 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036884 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00227206 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,544.12317175 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,584,712.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.