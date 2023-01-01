Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $50,225.19 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00191484 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059917 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00038138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

