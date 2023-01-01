Bitcoin Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $980,435.20 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $11.67 or 0.00070184 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $204.44 million and approximately $980,435.20 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00223861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

