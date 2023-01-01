BitShares Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.18 million and $1.81 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007435 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,764,911 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

