BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 294,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,897. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

