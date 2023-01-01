BNB Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion and approximately $272.96 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $244.73 or 0.01471681 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,553 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,964,667.4671493 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 244.13780127 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1164 active market(s) with $322,978,124.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

