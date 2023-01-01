Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
