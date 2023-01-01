Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.