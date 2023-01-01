Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,543. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

