Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,543. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $27.70.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
