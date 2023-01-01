Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $144.06

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.06.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 112,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

