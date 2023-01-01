Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $913.75

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $913.75.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,100 ($13.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.4706 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

