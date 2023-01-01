Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $51.43

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.2 %

BBWI opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,163,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

