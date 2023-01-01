Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Target Price at $65.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWT opened at $60.64 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.