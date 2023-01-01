Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $107.42

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.42.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. CF Industries has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

