Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Target Price at $298.42

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.42.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of CRL stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.30 and its 200 day moving average is $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $379.65.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
