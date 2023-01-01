Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $42.17

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,866,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KTB opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

