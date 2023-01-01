Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $46.56

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $85.88.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $293,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 409,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,641.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,375. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 125,243 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.